Buccaneers holding 37 guys out of tonight’s game

AP

It’s a good thing rosters stayed at 90 through the final week of the preseason, or the Buccaneers might have had to employ some ironmen tonight.

Showing the seriousness with which teams are taking Week Four of the preseason, the Buccaneers held out more 40 percent of their roster.

According to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs have parked 37 players for tonight’s finale against Washington.

We won’t pain you to list them all, but that volume includes quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Ryan Griffin, running backs Doug Martin, Jacquizz Rodgers, and Charles Sims, wide receivers Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Adam Humphries, and Josh Huff and tight ends O.J. Howard, Cam Brate, and Luke Stocker.

You get the picture.

Starters and anyone close to being one aren’t going to see much action tonight, and that’s likely to be a trend league-wide.