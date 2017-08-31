Chiefs release Jah Reid

Getty Images

The Chiefs added an offensive lineman on Wednesday and they got rid of one on Thursday.

Jah Reid drew the short straw following the acquisition of Cameron Erving in a trade with the Browns. Erving can play all positions on the line and is likely headed for a backup role, which made Reid expendable ahead of Saturday’s cut to 53 players.

Reid entered the league as a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2011 and moved on to the Chiefs in 2015. He started 10 games during his first season with the team and signed a three-year deal before the season was out, but played in a reserve role at both guard and tackle last season.

With Reid gone, the Chiefs have Zach Fulton, Parker Ehinger, Jordan Devey and Mike Person as other reserve possibilities with regular season experience.