Colts G.M.: Andrew Luck won’t stay on PUP list

Getty Images

Andrew Luck‘s not ready to play yet. But the Colts aren’t going to park him for the next six weeks, either.

Via Mike Chappell of WTTV, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said they weren’t going to leave Luck on the physically unable to perform list beyond Saturday’s deadline, meaning he’ll be eligible to play to start the regular season.

“All indications are we’re going to take Andrew off PUP,’’ Ballard said on the team’s pregame radio show.

Of course, since he hasn’t practiced or played in the preseason, that means he’s almost certainly not going to play in the regular season opener against the Rams on Sept. 10.

Luck had surgery in January to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, and since then, details about his status have been scarce (especially when owner Jim Irsay’s providing them).

Coach Chuck Pagano was also vague last week when asked how much time Luck would need to get himself ready.

“Having played the amount of snaps that he’s played, I don’t think he would need as much as say a second-, third-year guy for obvious reasons,’’ Pagano said. “He’s still going to need some time [to] get on the same page and get comfortable with the wide receivers and the tight ends. . . . the timing, communication, continuity and then just the confidence thing of getting back out there and throwing the football around.’’

Now we’ll have to wait to see when that actually begins, though the Colts clearly think it will be inside the next six weeks.