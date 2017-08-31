Cordy Glenn in Bills lineup Thursday

Getty Images

Left tackle Cordy Glenn‘s foot injury was a cause of concern for Bills coach Sean McDermott at times this summer, but McDermott said last week that he expects to have Glenn in the lineup for the first week of the regular season.

The chances of that look pretty good now that Glenn has returned to action in the last week of the preseason. Glenn was in the starting lineup for the Bills against the Lions in Buffalo on Thursday night.

The Bills are otherwise resting their starters. John Miller is starting at right guard and his competition with Vladimir Ducasse for that spot has yet to come to a public conclusion.

Nathan Peterman is starting at quarterback for the Bills, something that might have been the case even if Tyrod Taylor and T.J. Yates were healthy but he was a sure thing after both landed in the concussion protocol.