Curtis Samuel departs with ankle injury

AP

Panthers rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel is dealing with his second injury of the preseason.

Samuel left Thursday night’s game against the Steelers with an ankle injury. Samuel was playing in his second game of the summer after missing the first two while recovering from a hamstring injury early in training camp.

Samuel had two catches for five yards before leaving the game.

The Panthers drafted Samuel in the second round after they picked running back Christian McCaffrey in the first round with designs on adding some speed and versatility to their offense. That will be hard to do if Samuel is laid up for any significant period of time, so the Panthers will be left to hope for good news once Samuel is evaluated by the medical staff.