Cyrus Jones leaves Patriots game with knee injury

The Patriots saw a player go down with a knee injury last week without being contacted and the same thing happened in the second quarter of Thursday’s game with the Giants.

Cornerback Cyrus Jones may not be as important a player as wide receiver Julian Edelman, but his fate may be the same. The Patriots announced Jones would not return to the game shortly after he went down clutching his right knee while running with a receiver on a passing play. Edelman tore his ACL last week and will miss the entire season.

Jones, a 2016 second-round pick, played 10 games as a rookie and looked like a good bet to make the roster again this year. He spent time as a punt returner during his rookie season, something of added value with Edelman out, although it was a mixed bag as he fumbled several times in that role.

The Patriots also lost rookie defensive end Derek Rivers to a knee injury during the preseason. He is also expected to miss the season.