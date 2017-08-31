DeAndre Hopkins extension on the way

Getty Images

Thursday has turned out to be the day that the Texans break out the contract extensions.

The latest addition to the list is the biggest. According to multiple reports that have been confirmed by PFT, the team is finalizing a five-year extension for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Full financial details of the deal are still unknown, but the deal promises to be a very big one given how productive Hopkins has been during his four years with the Texans.

Among others who will be taking a close look at those details will be Mike Evans, Odell Beckham and any other wide receiver closing in on their own big paydays.

The Texans have also extended the contracts of safety Andre Hal and fullback Jay Prosch on Thursday. A deal for tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz is reportedly forthcoming as well.