DeShone Kizer, Brock Osweiler will not play tonight

Getty Images

DeShone Kizer and Brock Osweiler will not play tonight for the Browns, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Cody Kessler (pictured) will start and Kevin Hogan will replace him.

Tonight’s game against the Bears could play a role in how the Browns construct their roster at the position. Hogan outplayed Kessler on Saturday night, though Osweiler’s future in Cleveland remains in doubt.

“All of that is on the table until we make a decision about our football team,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “All of those guys have earned the right to compete for that job. Watching Kevin the other night, he did some really good things, and we know who Cody is. He has played here a year ago, and we are learning more and have learned more about Brock. It’s only fair that those guys all have the opportunity to compete for that job.”

The only certainty for the Browns is Kizer will start Sept. 10 against the Steelers.

In three preseason games, the rookie completed 25 of 49 passes for 351 yards with one touchdown and one interception for a 72.7 rating.