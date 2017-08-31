Elliott will play Week One if there’s no ruling by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET

Getty Images

With the Ezekiel Elliott appeal hearing over, he’s a point from earlier this week that bears repeating — and highlighting: By rule, any player suspension that isn’t final by 4:00 p.m. ET before a given Sunday does not become effective that week.

This means that, if arbitrator Harold Henderson doesn’t issue a ruling by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Elliott will be able to play in the Week One game against the Giants.

Henderson is expected to issue a ruling by then. Regardless, he’ll have his work cut out for him as he digests 25 hours of hearing time and crafts a ruling that is aimed at surviving a likely challenge in federal court.

Commissioner Roger Goodell previously suspended Elliott six games for violating the Personal Conduct Policy, based on alleged domestic violence committed in July 2016.