Ezekiel Elliott hearing continues

AP

While the standards remain unclear and the procedures ambiguous, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s appeal hearing has now stretched into three days. The hearing continues in New York, and it’s expected to wrap today.

Arbitrator Harold Henderson then will have five days to issue a ruling, in order to ensure that the suspension will become effective as of Week One.

Details remain scant and fleeting regarding the appeal hearing. More details likely will be provided once the hearing ends. It’s safe to assume that Elliott’s representatives are doing everything they can to promote Elliott’s credibility and to challenge the credibility of his accuser, Tiffany Thompson, without the benefit of questioning her or scrutinizing the notes of the NFL’s multiple interviews of her.

The two-pronged question Henderson faces is whether Elliott committed domestic violence and, if so, the six-game suspension fits the infraction. The question Elliott faces is whether to go to court if the suspension ultimately is reduced.

Some think that it could be reduced. I’m not yet ready to share that optimism. With the NFL’s baseline for domestic violence at six games and with Elliott accused of multiple acts of violence over multiple days, this continues to feel like an all-or-nothing proposition for Elliott. And it’s hard to imagine Henderson, who truly isn’t neutral, opting for nothing.