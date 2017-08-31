Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal hearing comes to an end

Getty Images

The hearing for the appeal of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has come to an end.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the hearing wrapped up on Thursday afternoon. The hearing began on Tuesday and covered more than 25 hours before it came to a close.

Arbitrator Harold Henderson will now weigh the arguments presented over that span and issue a ruling about whether to uphold Elliott’s suspension, reduce it or wipe it out completely. Henderson has five days to issue his ruling, although Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he is “under pressure” to have a decision by Monday in a case that resulted in a suspension after 15 months of investigating domestic violence claims against Elliott.

That’s not surprising as the season starts next week. The league would like to have as much focus on the field as possible while the Cowboys (and their opponents) will want to know if Elliott will be playing earlier than Dallas’ seventh game of the year.

Once Henderson does rule, there’s also the possibility that the fight between Elliott and the league will move into the courtroom so a ruling on the appeal won’t necessarily put the matter to bed once and for all.