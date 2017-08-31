FOX defends hiring Michael Vick amid animal rights protests

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 31, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT
Not everyone is happy that FOX hired Michael Vick as an NFL analyst, but the network is standing by its decision.

Fox Sports president Eric Shanks says he is aware of a petition with nearly 75,000 signatures that is calling on FOX to dump Vick because of his 2007 conviction for operating a dog fighting ring. But Shanks believes Vick deserves the opportunity to work.

“Over the last 10 or 11 years, not only has he paid his debt to society, but he’s done everything a person who has made a terrible mistake like that can do. We felt it was the right person at the right time for us,” Shanks told USA Today.

At the same time, Shanks acknowledged that some inside FOX discussed whether Vick deserves to work there.

“We absolutely and completely understand,” Shanks said. “It’s not a different reaction than what we had prepared ourselves for internally at Fox Sports. We discuss it. We talk about what happened then. What type of person is Mike is now? What debt has he paid to society? We still believe it’s the right thing to do.”

At this point, saying Vick shouldn’t be allowed to get a job is not far off from saying anyone who’s ever committed a crime should be a permanent pariah. Vick got a second chance in the NFL and from all accounts conducted himself well, and there’s no reason he shouldn’t get a chance at a post-playing career as well.

39 responses to “FOX defends hiring Michael Vick amid animal rights protests

  2. Animal rights activists really are the worst. No forgiveness, no redemption. As far as I’ve seen he has grown and become a better person. Isn’t that what we should hope for?

  3. Seriously, what does it matter to these 75,000 people what Vick does. If you don’t want to listen to him than don’t. Some people just look for reasons to get angry.

  9. Would love to go through every single 75,000 of those who signed that petition and ask them how many regrettable mistakes they’ve ever made in their life. And then whether they think because of any mistake they’ve ever made they should never be able to work again in their industry of expertise.

    Mike made a mistake but if anybody has actually been paying attention to what this man has been doing since that mistake, they would probably all agree that he definitely deserves a chance with ESPN.

    I’m telling you, unless people these days stop start thinking and acting in their own selfish interests we are all going to eventually be screwed.

  12. I help run an animal rescue in Rhode Island. While I dislike Vick and generally don’t watch pregame shows etc, as far as I can tell he’s done his time, done public service announcements for I think it was the SPCA, and if Fox really wants to put another inarticulate boob on the air they can do so. I won’t watch him but there are much bigger things to protest these days

  13. The PC crap is destroying the nation. The “activists” are never going to stop so it’s up to less strident people to simply ignore them and go about their business. MHO

  15. Vick is a POS and his dumb face will always be associated with abusing animals. Saying I’m sorry and asking for forgiveness doesn’t erase everything. That’s for religious kooks

  18. These 75,000 animal rights activists who dare sign a petition to keep Vick, a HUMAN, out of work in this situation show EXACTLY WHY SOME OF THESE PEOPLE ARE BIRD BRAINS and have LOST TOUCH WITH REALITY!!!!! There are over 320 million people in the US alone so 75,000 signatures-ABSOLUTELY MEANINGLESS. IGNORE THEM. FOX SHOULD NOT EVEN ADDRESS THEM.

  20. I’d be surprised if 75 of those 75000 could even tell you what a QBR is, or how many yards you need for a first down.

  21. So Fox hired and advocated for a horrible person. Let me know when they don’t put a piece of crap on the air.

  22. Vick grew up and really reformed himself after his time in prison. It wasn’t just an act to continue playing football, either. He’s retired and has continued to be a good citizen and made the most of his second chance at life. What more can you ask?

  23. I always love when people call what Mike Vick did a “mistake”. I will only assume that, like 99% of people, you never actually read the affidavit Vick signed as part of his plea deal for tax evasion (the ONLY thing he actually went to jail for). As part of the deal, he was compelled to admit to every detail the government had of his activities with Bad Newz Kennels. I wouldn’t suggest you read it if you are faint of heart or have a weak stomach. Spoiler alert- it involved a lot more horrifying acts than just dog fighting.

    If you can read it and still describe what he did as nothing more than a “mistake”, more power to you. But like I always say on here, have any opinion you want, but at least have your facts straight.

  24. Yeah, I said it when he came back to the NFL and Ill say it now. He did a horrid thing. He went to jail. He served his term. And he seems a reformed person since his release so for me, he has a clean slate. Let him play. Let him announce. Let him live

  31. Everyone seems to believe in giving people second chances on the news. Then when certain people get them they don’t like it. Stop your whining!!!!

  32. He was an adult when he had this dog fighting nonsense going on. At what part can you call this a mistake? After a year? Dude got CAUGHT.

  34. meetadam says:
    August 31, 2017 at 12:40 pm
    Stop calling what he did a mistake. Do you know what a mistake is?

    **

    mistake:an action or judgment that is misguided or wrong.

    Does Vick admit that what he did was misguided and wrong?

  35. Some deserve a second change. People who torture and kill dogs don’t. What’s hard about that? They don’t belong in society. That’s what prison and mental heath facilities are for.

  37. Fox Sports president Eric Shanks says he is aware of a petition with nearly 75,000 signatures that is calling on FOX to dump Vick because of his 2007 conviction for operating a dog fighting ring.
    ________________________________________

    Ok, read the amount of backlash Fox is getting for hiring Michael Vick and multiply that by 100 and you’ll have your answer as to why no NFL franchise is hiring Colin Kaepernick.

  38. A 75,000 person petitions doesn’t have power anymore. No one is going door to door, or standing on the sidewalk. With the internet, all someone has to do is click a link and write a comment to add their name.

    Just google dumbest petitions… 35,000 people petitioned the U.S. to build a death star. 135,000 are boycotting football because of Kaepernick (how many are actually do is another story).

    I know Fox had to respond but how many online petitions actually cause change?

