Frank Clark expected ready for season opener after wrist injury

Getty Images

Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark is expected to be ready for Seattle’s season opener next week in Green Bay despite sustaining a wrist injury in last Friday’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Clark saw a specialist on Monday after injuring his wrist in last week’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Clark clutched his right wrist in pain after colliding with offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann and running back Kareem Hunt late in the second quarter. He’d already been dealing a thumb injury to the same hand.

“The results of that came out really positive,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “He’s got a sore wrist, he’s got a legitimate sprained wrist, got some old stuff that kind of caused the soreness but he’ll be fine.

“He could play this week but we’re going to keep him out and he’ll be ready to go the next week.”

Clark managed 10 sacks last season while still serving primarily as a rotational backup behind Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett. He does replace Bennett at end when Bennett slides inside during passing situations, so he still plays significant snaps for Seattle. Missing him for the opener against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers would have been a big blow.