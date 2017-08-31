Jaguars’ Jarrod Harper stretchered off field, evaluated for concussion

Getty Images

Jaguars rookie safety Jarrod Harper was stretchered off the field early in tonight’s preseason game against the Falcons.

Harper stayed down on the field and was surrounded by the medical staff for a few minutes before he was immobilized and placed on a stretcher, then put on a cart and taken off the field. He was conscious and gave a thumbs-up as fans applauded him.

The Jaguars announced that Harper is being evaluated for a concussion.

Although Harper was undrafted at West Virginia, he has reportedly had an impressive performance, first at minicamp, then at training camp and then in the preseason, and he was working on earning a spot on the practice squad.