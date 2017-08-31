Jerry Jones donates $1 million to hurricane relief as telethon raises more than $2 million

Getty Images

In lieu of a meaningless final preseason game, the Cowboys held a meaningful 90-minute practice at AT&T Stadium. Most of the veteran players, though, didn’t take the field.

Instead, they answered phones during a televised telethon held during practice to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey relief. More than 20 markets in Texas participated by televising the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

On the telecast, Jerry Jones joked, “I get to see them from time to time asking for money. They’re pretty good at it.”

In a staged phone call, Jones talked to Dez Bryant and donated $1 million.

“Dez, every time I talk to you on the phone it costs me money,” the Cowboys owner said, joking.

The donations — more than $2 million by the time practice ended — go to The Salvation Army for the purpose of supporting the ongoing relief efforts to assist those affected by the hurricane.

“Hopefully we provide hope when there’s not much hope to be had,” tight end Jason Witten said.

Earlier in the day, the Cowboys went to The Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center to unload and organize $500,000 worth of Cowboys and college sports merchandise the team donated to Hurricane Harvey evacuees in Dallas.

The Cowboys aren’t the only team doing a greater good. NFL owners and players continue to open their wallets in support.