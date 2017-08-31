Jim Irsay: Andrew Luck’s going to “have a very, very long” career

AP

The last time Colts owner Jim Irsay updated us on the status of quarterback Andrew Luck‘s surgically repaired right shoulder, he gave us “I have, and I haven’t,” when asked if he had seen him throw.

The latest comments are every bit as specific and encouraging.

Via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, Irsay refused to say anything specific about Luck’s potential availability for the opener or any other week, but said Luck’s rehab was “coming along well” and that he’ll “be back and have a very, very long and great career with us.”

And while the early optimism that Luck would be ready for the season has faded of late, Irsay insisted there were no surprises in the process.

“We’re not shying away from the fact we knew it was time for Andrew to have that shoulder procedure,” Irsay said. “But nothing has surprised us [with the recovery]. He’s coming along well, like we expect him to.”

Of course, no one expects that comeback to begin next week, since he’s still on the physically unable to perform list and no one will admit to seeing him throw. That leaves Scott Tolzien as the likely starter against the Rams in the opener.