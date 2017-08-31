John Ross leaves with knee injury

AP

Bengals receiver John Ross left in the first quarter of Thursday’s game with a left knee injury, and the team listed him as questionable to return. Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Ross also had his right knee examined.

The first-round draft pick injured his right knee in September 2014, and although he didn’t miss any games, he underwent postseason surgery to repair two meniscus tears. He returned a few months later and tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, which required surgery in April 2015.

Ross spent the offseason rehabbing from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder. He had one carry for 8 yards Saturday in his preseason debut.

On Thursday night against the Colts, Ross caught one pass for 6 yards and then ran a jet sweep for 25 yards before leaving.