Josh McCown leaves briefly after hit in first quarter

Getty Images

The Jets named Josh McCown their starting quarterback on Monday and then put him in the lineup on Thursday for the team’s final preseason game because he won the competition while sitting out the previous two games so Christian Hackenberg could play.

That meant he didn’t get a taste of getting hit after the first possession of the first exhibition outing this summer. That changed in the first quarter against the Eagles.

McCown took a shot to the ribs from Joe Walker while delivering a pass to Austin Seferian-Jenkins and immediately headed toward the sideline. He dropped to a knee once close to the sideline and got medical attention during a break in action, but any fears that the team’s plan at quarterback would be thrown in a blender were erased when he returned after Hackenberg handed the ball off once.

The drive ended with a field goal and McCown is 6-of-8 for 56 yards through two possessions. We’ll see if he gets a third after that up-close illustration of why starters are mostly lashed to the bench for this round of preseason action.