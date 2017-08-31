Josh McCown starts for Jets on Thursday night

Getty Images

You usually don’t see the starting quarterback in the final week of the preseason, but there hasn’t been much about the Jets’ quarterback competition that played out as usual.

Josh McCown got the start on Thursday night against the Eagles. Coach Todd Bowles didn’t reveal his plans during the week, but announced just before the game that McCown would get some time with the first-team offense.

That’s a change from the last two preseason games. McCown didn’t play at all and ceded a lot of work in practice to Christian Hackenberg, who started those other games and replaced McCown after one series of the preseason opener.

The Jets scored on that series, but McCown’s first work against the Eagles ended with a three-and-out.