Joshua Garnett a short-time IR candidate

Posted by Charean Williams on August 31, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT
Getty Images

Joshua Garnett likely starts the season on injured reserve, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. But the 49ers offensive lineman will remain eligible to return if the team puts him on IR on Sunday.

Garnett has not had a setback from his rehab from arthroscopic knee surgery Aug. 10. But because he’s out at least the first month, the 49ers likely opt for caution in his return, which makes him a candidate for short-term IR.

Garnett started 11 games last season as a rookie after the 49ers made him a first-round choice. He was working as the team’s starting left guard until his injury.

Versatile veteran Zane Beadles, who started all 16 games for the 49ers last season, has stepped in at the spot in Garnett’s absence. But the 49ers traded for Laken Tomlinson on Thursday.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Joshua Garnett a short-time IR candidate

  1. He’ll be good but he needs a chance to learn a system and develop. He missed part of the offseason last year because he went to Stanford. Now he’s missed this offseason and it’s been 2 different blocking schemes in 2 years. I think he’ll be solid in 2018, but it’s best that they take it slow with him.

  2. LOL. The Niners stole him from the Seahawks. Seattle traded down, thinking that he would still be around when they pick, but the Niners traded up and drafted him. Seattle then panicked and picked Germain Ifedi in the first round, even though Ifedi was ranked by most draft experts before the draft to go in the second or third round.

Leave a Reply