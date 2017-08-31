Joshua Garnett a short-time IR candidate

Getty Images

Joshua Garnett likely starts the season on injured reserve, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. But the 49ers offensive lineman will remain eligible to return if the team puts him on IR on Sunday.

Garnett has not had a setback from his rehab from arthroscopic knee surgery Aug. 10. But because he’s out at least the first month, the 49ers likely opt for caution in his return, which makes him a candidate for short-term IR.

Garnett started 11 games last season as a rookie after the 49ers made him a first-round choice. He was working as the team’s starting left guard until his injury.

Versatile veteran Zane Beadles, who started all 16 games for the 49ers last season, has stepped in at the spot in Garnett’s absence. But the 49ers traded for Laken Tomlinson on Thursday.