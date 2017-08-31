Leonard Fournette pledges $50,000 to Houston recovery

Getty Images

Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette has found something good to spend part of his $17.9 million signing bonus on.

Fournette announced on Twitter that he will donate $50,000 to recovery efforts in Houston after Hurricane Harvey. He later announced, through the Jaguars, that the money will be part of Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt‘s fundraising efforts, which have now totaled more than $8.5 million.

Fournette has first-hand experience with the devastation a hurricane can bring: He was a 10-year-old living in New Orleans when Hurricane Katrina hit.

The Jaguars are slated to play the Texans in Houston in Week One.