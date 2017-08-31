Le’Veon Bell updates his rap-based contract demands

Getty Images

Last year, Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell made waves with a rap that seemed to suggest he wants $15 million per year. He later claimed he didn’t, and then once the Steelers offered him $12 million per year it became clear that he does.

And now Bell is rapping again, sort of. With updated demands.

“AB, yeah, I see ya’ll cuz,” Bell said in a video posted on social media, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Big dog, I got pups bigger than Air Bud. Are you aware, Bud, why I’m not at practice? I’mma need 17, cuz 26 is savage. They say the franchise should be enough. Pockets of Professor Clump. Let me get back to my day, I can’t keep showing Buddy love.”

It was AB (more commonly known as Antonio Brown) who became the first member of the Steelers organization to pressure Bell to report for training camp, likely as a result of exuberance and not as part of a deliberate effort to get between Bell and his money.

The timing of Bell’s response to AB is curious. On Friday, he’ll show up and sign a one-year, $12.1 million franchise tender. Unless, that is, owner Art Rooney II rolls out of bed today or tomorrow and decides to rescind it. Maybe Bell’s rap represents one final dare to the Steelers to do that.

It also may be the latest dare to tag him again in 2018, given that he’s made it clear what he wants — and that he’s made it clear that, if tagged, he won’t show up until the day before the rosters are cut from 90 to 53.

Either way, Bell’s price is going up. Which makes it less likely that he’ll be with the Steelers over the long haul.