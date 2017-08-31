Lions, Packers, Ravens make donations to Houston relief efforts

AP

Three more NFL teams have announced donations to the relief effort in Houston in the wake of the devastating floods caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The Lions and Ravens both announced $1 million donations on Thursday. The Lions will donate the money to the Red Cross while the Ravens will give their gift to the United Way of Greater Houston for distribution to the United Way’s relief fund for Hurricane Harvey, the Salvation Army and the Red Cross.

The Packers are donating $100,000 to the fund created by Texans defensive end J.J. Watt. Watt’s effort started with a goal of raising $200,000, but the response has made that a distant memory.

Watt announced on Twitter on Thursday that donations passed the $10 million mark and the website devoted to taking donations showed a total of $11,377,220 as of 2:15 p.m. ET. Those donations have come from more than 107,000 donors since the effort began on Sunday.