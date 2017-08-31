Marvin Lewis says Vontaze Burfict has already changed the way he plays

Getty Images

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis disagreed with the NFL’s decision to suspend linebacker Vontaze Burfict for the first three games of the season over a preseason hit. And Lewis said that simply watching Burfict play in an earlier preseason game gives evidence that Burfict has changed the way he plays to try to comply with the league’s player safety rules.

Lewis said that in the Bengals’ preseason game against the Buccaneers, Burfict missed a tackle on Mike Evans, and the reason was that Burfict was making a concerted effort to avoid any helmet-to-helmet contact.

“He said, ‘Coach, I just didn’t want to hit Mike Evans, I was afraid of getting a penalty,'” Lewis said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “And I just said, ‘Wrap up, use your arms, keep your head out of it.'”

The hit that got Burfict suspended three games wasn’t flagged by the officials on the field, and both Burfict Lewis insist that they think the hit was legal. But the NFL thinks if Burfict has changed, he hasn’t changed enough.