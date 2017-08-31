Marvin Lewis says Vontaze Burfict has already changed the way he plays

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 31, 2017, 9:53 AM EDT
Bengals coach Marvin Lewis disagreed with the NFL’s decision to suspend linebacker Vontaze Burfict for the first three games of the season over a preseason hit. And Lewis said that simply watching Burfict play in an earlier preseason game gives evidence that Burfict has changed the way he plays to try to comply with the league’s player safety rules.

Lewis said that in the Bengals’ preseason game against the Buccaneers, Burfict missed a tackle on Mike Evans, and the reason was that Burfict was making a concerted effort to avoid any helmet-to-helmet contact.

“He said, ‘Coach, I just didn’t want to hit Mike Evans, I was afraid of getting a penalty,'” Lewis said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “And I just said, ‘Wrap up, use your arms, keep your head out of it.'”

The hit that got Burfict suspended three games wasn’t flagged by the officials on the field, and both Burfict Lewis insist that they think the hit was legal. But the NFL thinks if Burfict has changed, he hasn’t changed enough.

26 responses to “Marvin Lewis says Vontaze Burfict has already changed the way he plays

  1. Lewis is a good GM, but a terrible head coach. Horrible clock management, he doesn’t discipline well, has no idea how to handle challenges, and is stuck in the early 2000’s when he was a winner with Baltimore.

    Thanks for scouting well and constantly loading the roster, but take over for duke tobin, and let the studs on your previous staff like hue or zimmer take over.

  2. There is a reason Vontaze Burflict was not drafted, despite his obvious talent…and it has been fully displayed since caught on with the Bengals. If he is changing his game, that is good for him and the rest of the league, but in reality he has little choice.

  6. How is Lewis still employed? He’s the Marty Schottenheimer of the cap era.

    Consistently mediocre.

    And, Burfict is a dirty player who doled out another dirty hit when the ball was in the air and and nowhere near the receiver.

    How his suspension got reduced, I have no idea.

  7. This hit would not have been a problem in 1995. But there was also no reason for him to hit the guy — even if legal — once the ball was out and downfield. Burfict is all about intimidation a la Greg Lloyd or Jack Lambert or Dick Butkus. That is not how the game goes nowadays. This guy would have been All-Pro in 1975.

  8. Duke Tobin should be pissed that people still give so much credit to Marvin Lewis. Everyone around the league knows Duke Tobin is the valuable one in that war room.

  9. He may have changed the way he plays somewhat but if you look at the hit in question, whether you think it’s illegal or not, you can clearly see he left his feet when there was no need of it. That speaks to his mindset and underneath it all, even though I think the hit’s timing and location is being nitpicked because of who he is, leaving his feet was uncalled for, period. So if he has changed his play some he hasn’t changed his intent at all.

  12. Burfict had position, he did exactly what is expected of a linebacker within the rules. Yeah, I agree the ball was out, but how many times do you see pump fakes or a receiver that lights up a linebacker in the same situation… We were always told to hit them so the next time they run that route they remember.. Maybe they drop it. And before anyone says that is a cheap shot, it is football. It is a contact sport. He didn’t hit him in the head or knee. No intent to injure him.

    I would expect you will see offensive coordinator jump all over this with plays that magnify this new advantage the NFL has given. It will be interesting to see when others in the NFL do this how it will react, especially if it is one of the “favorite teams” of the nfl.

    Yeah, I am a Bengal fan, but the overwhelming majority of people that looked at this said it was legal hit. I know, only ones that matter is the people making the decision..

    I long for the days you understood what the rules were. We mind as well watch nascar where they change the rules weekly…

  13. NFL is targeting him, 3 games is ridiculous for that hit that was legal

    Watch the tape…He knew the pass wing thrown to the guy he was covering and still decided to engage the guy and level him out….First offense…yes…10th offense goes to a pattern……….

  14. finny, he left his feet after the hit, not before. He didn’t launch into him. Burfict like most backers in the game are beast. They hit through the ball carrier..

    The rule says “illegally launching into a defenseless opponent. It is an illegal launch if a player (i) leaves both feet prior to contact to spring forward and upward into his opponent, and (ii) uses any part of his helmet to initiate forcible contact against any part of his opponent’s body”

  15. The NFL has it out for Burfict plain and simple. The refs on the field didn’t see anything wrong with the hit and neither did thousands of fans. But the league steps in and basically says, ” Burfict you hit to hard for this modern pussafied NFL.” With the way the NFL is making up all these “player safety” rules, the fans of real football won’t put up with new game that the suits seem to call football. Enjoy your fortunes now owners because you’re about to put yourselves out of business!

  18. How do you value him when he hits free agency next spring? On the field, he is a pro bowler in the prime of his career. However, he’s also officially a target of the NFL. 3 games for a hit that most interpretations state is legal by the rules. He’s liable to get suspended at any moment for bang-bang plays. If a receiver comes over the middle and tucks as he catches it and Burfict catches some helmet with a shoulder pad: what happens? Apparently, he’s gone for 3+ games. How do you avoid that?

  19. Guy is a terrible liability. Stealing money from the Bengals at this point. He plays dirty AF, can’t stay healthy or is suspended. Move on already.

  20. It was a legal hit made by numerous players this preseason (Fake National Sports News won’t show highlights of other players making same hit, but Cinci sports news did). A new rule this year and you suspend someone for “breaking it” the 2nd preseason game? I guess while all other lB’s can defend that route, Burfict just has to let the touchdown happen. So much for the integrity of the game.

    Goodell has no credibility. But we all know that already.

  22. The NFL has proven that it cannot deter Burfict with a system that has no rhyme or reason. Perhaps its time for the NFL to severely fine the Bengals or take away draft choices for every player Burfict injures on another team. If the league cannot or will not protect its players then the players may choose to protect themselves. Very old school but I suspect Burfict will soon be on injured reserve or out of the league – probably after he takes another cheap shot at a defenseless player.

  24. 1) Yes Vontaze changed the way he played. He only had one personal foul all of last season. One of the least penalized linebackers in the NFL last year.

    2) Marvin isn’t as bad of a coach as he is frequently accused of being, and he definitely isn’t as good of a GM as he is frequently credited as. Duke Tobin is the man, and the organizational structure, which relies much more heavily on the assistant coaches input than most teams coupled with the relative stability in the organization has allowed for coaches to really build the roster to fit what the coaches want.

    3) At what point does Vontaze get away from his history? As I said, he had only one personal foul last year, he’s changed his play style. He now gets this suspension for what is at least arguably a legal hit. If he plays the balance of this season as he played last season (let’s say 1-2 personal fouls… in-line with what an average player will get) is he forever a repeat offender?

    I’m not going to say that tez has never broken rules, or that he’s never crossed lines of being dirty, but he was pretty much as clean as anyone in the league last year, and this was a shoulder to chest hit, within 5 yards of the LOS, directly square to the FB (admittedly his head was turned away, but tez was fully in his path). He didn’t launch, didn’t lead with his head… I mean he barely moved.

  25. How his suspension got reduced, I have no idea.

    We know Ty we expect that from you constantly.

    Burfict’ destiny is to end up really hurting someone which is a shame. Harrison was targeted by the NFL until he learned. What’s wrong with Burfict…..I know he is a dope.

  26. Lewis allowed the Dirtbag Barf-it to play like this; thus, Lewis is the last person who can assess whether Barf-it is less dirtbag than he was.

