Odell Beckham worked out on field before Thursday’s game

AP

The most important action on the field during Thursday night’s game for the Giants may have been Geno Smith‘s 10-of-11 outing as the starting quarterback as it likely solidified his lead in the race to back up Eli Manning come the regular season.

The most important action on the field all night probably came before the game. That’s when wide receiver Odell Beckham went through a workout with his teammates.

According to multiple reports, Beckham went through a 25-minute workout before the game that saw him catch passes in a variety of positions in his first public football work since hurting his ankle a little less than two weeks ago. He didn’t run during the workout, but we’ve already seen that he’s able to dance.

Coach Ben McAdoo hasn’t talked about the likelihood that Beckham will play in the season opener against the Cowboys, but he seems to be taking steps in the right direction with the opener still more than a week away.