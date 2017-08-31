Odell Beckham’s healthy enough to dance with teammates, for what that’s worth

Getty Images

We still don’t know if Odell Beckham is ready to play next Sunday against the Cowboys.

But we do have evidence that his sprained left ankle is well enough to dance.

Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Beckham was shown dancing with teammates in a social media video posted by linebacker J.T. Thomas, with no evidence of a walking boot or any other support. Thomas has since deleted the video.

The Giants have said nothing about Beckham’s progress, and he has barely been spotted around the facility. He has gone off site for a Phoenix Thera-Lase laser treatment.

So while we don’t have any more real information, there’s at least some suggestion that the injury from a low hit against the Browns can’t keep him from moving his feet. Which is progress. I guess.