Players have a responsibility to promote health and safety, too

Getty Images

When the NFL talks about expanding the regular season, the NFL properly receives criticism for not caring enough about minimizing the total impact on player health and safety. That door swings both ways.

When, for example, players apply hits in violation of the rules, those players unnecessarily jeopardize the health and safety of other players. That’s why the league takes action against those players, and that’s why the fans and media need to support these efforts.

“I just think as a football player you understand what’s going on out there and you understand when you’re trying to play the game when you’re trying to go beyond the game to send some other kind of impact,” Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner said on Thursday’s PFT Live regarding the suspension imposed on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict. “[Anthony] Sherman wasn’t looking, he was oblivious to what was going on, the ball wasn’t near him and you take a shot like that? There’s just no place in the game for that, especially no place in the game for that now with some of the issues that we’re dealing with and that we’re fighting against and we’re trying to clean up the game and protect the game so it can have longevity.”

Since having its belated (but better belated than never) epiphany in 2009 regarding head trauma, the NFL has tried to systematically takes certain types of dangerous and/or unnecessary hits out of the game. The Burfict hit was clearly unnecessary. Plenty of other players continue to deliver unnecessary hits. Those players deserve to be fined, suspended if needed, and criticized and scrutinized by people who truly care about the game, because players who deliberately engage in that kind of behavior don’t.