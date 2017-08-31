Reduction of Burfict suspension makes no sense

Getty Images

From the outset of the process, the latest Vontaze Burfict suspension made little sense. The end result makes even less sense.

Initially leaked to the media as a five-game banishment arising from an illegal hit to the head or neck area of a receiver in a defenseless posture (specifically, while running a pass route), the league’s interpretation of the video was flat wrong. Burfict didn’t hit Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman in the head or neck area.

That said, Burfict did hit Sherman unnecessarily while he was in a defenseless posture, since the ball was away to another receiver and Sherman was out of the play. Although NFL senior V.P. of officiating Alberto Riveron acknowledged the separate violation arising from the hit in a visit with PFT Live earlier this week, the head/neck cake had been baked — and many who saw the play flat-out disagreed with the conclusion.

A separate problem has arisen from the reduction of the suspension from five games to three. The league has premised the entire process on the concept of progressive discipline. If a small fine doesn’t change behavior, a bigger fine gets imposed. If a bigger fine doesn’t work, the player eventually gets suspended. If a short suspension doesn’t work, a longer suspension is imposed.

Burfict already was suspended three games, for his illegal hit on Steelers receiver Antonio Brown in the 2015 playoffs. Another three-game suspension isn’t progressive, obviously. And if one three-game suspension didn’t cure the problem, another three-game suspension likely won’t.

Still, Thrash had final say, given that this is one of the few disciplinary procedures over which the league doesn’t have exclusive control. Perhaps the league opened the door for a reduction by playing the head/neck card too aggressively; if the league had simply focused on the unnecessary nature of the site, Thrash possibly would have agreed to keep the suspension at five.

Moving forward, the question becomes whether a second three-game suspension causes Burfict to finally change his ways. Given that his head coach continues to insist that the hit was clean, it’s hard to imagine real change happening without a stiffer suspension than the one he already has served.