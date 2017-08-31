Report: Broncos expected to cut T.J. Ward if they can’t trade him

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Von Miller hopes the multiple reports this week regarding trade talks involving safety T.J. Ward are “fake news,” but it continues to look like Ward is in his final days with the team whether or not a swap materializes.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos are expected to release Ward if they are unable to make a trade with another team. The move would clear $4.5 million from the cap and save the same amount in real dollars, which Klis reports is a factor in the team’s thinking because it would provide money that could go toward extensions for players like kicker Brandon McManus and linebacker Todd Davis.

That would be less appealing if the team thinks that they’ll be left shorthanded without Ward’s services, but Justin Simmons is thought to be ready to step into the lineup after the team got an extended look at him while Ward missed time with a hamstring injury this summer.

The Broncos also have Simmons’ fellow 2016 draft pick Will Parks and undrafted rookie Jamal Carter, who Klis calls a “bigger version of Ward,” in a secondary that appears to be taking on a new look this season.