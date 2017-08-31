Report: NFL investigating Jarvis Landry domestic incident

Getty Images

While Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry continues to be investigated by authorities regarding an alleged domestic violence incident from earlier this year, the NFL is now doing its own investigation into the matter.

According to Andy Slater of WINZ, the league confirmed they are doing their own research into the incident to determine whether Landry violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

“The matter remains under review,” a league spokesman told Slater.

Additionally, the league is reportedly in possession of video of the incident.

Landry says he’s fully cooperated with the investigation and his girlfriend, the alleged victim in the incident, has been uncooperative with authorities and refuted the claims against him.

If there is video of the matter, it should go a long way toward providing a clearer picture of the actual events that occurred. The NFL has shown before they don’t need charges or convictions to impose their own discipline on a player. Whether Landry will be slapped with a suspension remains to to be seen.