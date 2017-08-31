Report: NFL investigator recommended no suspension for Ezekiel Elliott

Posted by Charean Williams on August 31, 2017, 9:09 PM EDT
NFL investigator Kia Roberts recommended no suspension for Ezekiel Elliott, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Roberts testified to that during an appeal hearing that lasted 25 hours over three days this week.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ repeated declaration that the league would not suspend Elliott was based on his knowledge of Roberts’ recommendation backed by assurance from a top NFL executive of no suspension, per Hill. Jones reportedly was “furious” when the league announced the six-game suspension for violating the personal conduct policy.

Hill also reports Roberts’ recommendation — following her interviews with Elliott’s ex-girlfriend — never made it into the NFL’s final report or the official Aug. 11 suspension letter. The league cited findings of three instances of domestic violence by Elliott against Tiffany Thompson based on the victim’s testimony and photographic evidence.

In addition, Roberts did not attend the meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss discipline for Elliott, per Hill, as she was barred from it by Lisa Friel, the senior vice president for investigations.

Hill’s source indicated that if arbiter Harold Henderson returns a ruling unacceptable to Elliott, the case will head to federal court. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier Thursday that Henderson is under pressure to make a decision by Monday, with a reduction likely.

43 responses to “Report: NFL investigator recommended no suspension for Ezekiel Elliott

    Smells like that jealous team that plays in N.J. was in on this. Nice work Giants.

    Wow. Just…wow. Can it be any more obvious Zeke is being railroaded?

    A league investigator makes a recommendation. That recommendation is not only ignored, it’s completely squelched.

    I’m not saying that somebody was conspiring, but somebody was conspiring.

  7. I don’t know what happened, but I do know that the NFL is run by pikers. What a crapshow of handling an investigation. Marsha Clark ran a tighter ship.

  8. Nothing new here. Nfl is crooked and corrupt. They do want they want and don’t care. I’m not saying Elliott is perfect, but no charges filed! Hellooooo Goodell! #FIREGOODELL

    Probably an honest mistake, maybe it was inadvertently filed with the Ray Rice video and the Colts & Pats PSI gauges from the AFCCG.

  10. you all laughed when we all said that you think its funny when its brady but wait till its your team. well guess what. its your teams turn.

  13. So basically , if you dont have VIDEO evidence then its all good. Man , alot of women are gonna be beaten by pro athletes . SMH

  15. What an unmitigated disaster.

    Anyone with a brain knows this whole thing was fabricated by Tiffany Thompson.

    What was the NFL doing for a year?

  17. thejetssuck2001 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 9:31 pm
    you all laughed when we all said that you think its funny when its brady but wait till its your team. well guess what. its your teams turn.
    ———————–
    Death, taxes, Patriots fans not letting it go, Patriots fans pulling “I told you so’s”

  18. Unbelievable ! Sometimes there are things that boggle the mind, this is one of them. How in the world did Goodell come up with a 6 game suspension when one of the investigators did not recommend a suspension and didn’t get to hear from her? Something smells bad with the NFL. Funny how Goodell always talks about protecting the shield, yet when it comes to fairness and honesty that seems to go out the window with the NFL. This seems like it was a witch hunt. This is too crazy.

  21. “If Ray Rice had to get punished, then Zeke should as well”.

    If the prosecutors don’t bring charges there should be no suspension. Ray Rice should not have been suspended, neither should Zeke. The NFL should not be an extra-judicial body.

    Also, no NFL fan’s enjoyment of the game should be lessened if Rice were on the field. His actions have zero effect on anyone other than his family. Any adverse reaction by a fan is fake outrage.

  23. “In addition, Roberts did not attend the meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss discipline for Elliott, per Hill, as she was barred from it by Lisa Friel, a lifelong rabid New York Giants fan with family season tickets going back 60 years.”

    Fixed it for you.

  27. thejetssuck2001 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 9:31 pm
    you all laughed when we all said that you think its funny when its brady but wait till its your team. well guess what. its your teams turn.
    —————————-
    Patriots fan always think the world started with them. News flash: The NFL has been making bad decisions about player and team discipline since Goodell was named commissioner.

  28. Wow. This is some next level ish. It’s one thing if Roberts recommended no suspension and you had 2-3 other investigators who disagreed. But in this case, the person you put in charge of getting all the evidence together says ‘I don’t recommend a suspension’ and you basically treat them as if they were never there in the first place. You literally prevent them from presenting their findings to Goodell all together.

    I’m seriously thinking Zeke plays every game this year now.

  29. Can’t suspend/punish anyone if there is no crime. What’s so difficult for the NFL to understand? The presumption that there MIGHT have been a crime should not be enough to suspend anyone. Whatever happened to innocent until proven guilty?

  30. Wow: Hill also reports Roberts’ recommendation — following her interviews with Elliott’s ex-girlfriend — never made it into the NFL’s final report or the official Aug. 11 suspension letter. The league cited findings of three instances of domestic violence by Elliott against Tiffany Thompson based on the victim’s testimony and photographic evidence.

    In addition, Roberts did not attend the meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss discipline for Elliott, per Hill, as she was barred from it by Lisa Friel, the senior vice president for investigations.

  31. Flabbergasted. No not really. This is why court is the way to go, Goodell should have to explain this to a federal judge. A bunch of ex-prosecuter dogs let loose by Der kommisar to scalp anything threatening their interests, under the guise of “protecting the sheild.” Sad part is their interests don’t allign with the overall league but rather a select few franchises, and we all are starting to see exactly which ones they are.

  32. As much as I don’t like Elliott (and I don’t like Elliott — he acts like an idiot on the field and off it), I don’t think it is right to have him railroaded by Goodell. The guy feels like he is above the law and the players can blame the NFLPA for allowing it.

  33. gauchosporlife says:
    August 31, 2017 at 9:46 pm
    Can’t suspend/punish anyone if there is no crime. What’s so difficult for the NFL to understand? The presumption that there MIGHT have been a crime should not be enough to suspend anyone. Whatever happened to innocent until proven guilty?
    ————————
    Clearly you haven’t been paying attention the last few years. Facts don’t matter to Roger.

  34. This gets more bizarre by the day. I guess Elliot’s team knew about the Lead Investigator’s recommendation and decided to keep it quiet until it was needed.

    If there was really an intent to railroad Zeke and silence the Lead Investigator’s recommendation, I’m not sure how Goodell survives this.

    I think the Cowboys are going to be offered a complete dismissal of the suspension in exchange to keep this quiet.

  35. Goodell’s approach to an investigation: First, come to a conclusion that is politcally correct and is approved by John Mara. Second, hire investigators who will create a report to justify the conclusion, whatever the evidence.

  36. brandonj21 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    So basically , if you dont have VIDEO evidence then its all good. Man , alot of women are gonna be beaten by pro athletes . SMH
    —————————-

    No, if you don’t have credible evidence that a crime was committed, then you don’t suspend a player for 6 games. Besides, they had video evidence with Ray Rice, and they tried to bury it.

  37. maverick975 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 9:36 pm
    thejetssuck2001 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 9:31 pm
    you all laughed when we all said that you think its funny when its brady but wait till its your team. well guess what. its your teams turn.
    ———————–
    Death, taxes, Patriots fans not letting it go, Patriots fans pulling “I told you so’s”
    __________________________
    No we will not let it go. The NFL railroaded the Pats and every scientist, except for those paid by the NFL i.e. Exponent, who has looked at the evidence and done their own tests says the Pats were railroaded. The NFL fined the Pats $1 million a 1st and 4th round draft picks along with suspending Brady for 4 games. The NFL rule book says any ball tampering is “up to a $25,000 fine”.
    Why would any Pats fan let it go? Most NFL owners wanted Goodell to hammer the Pats to even the playing field b/c 3/4 of their teams couldn’t beat Alabama with home field advantage.

  38. Let’s not pretend this guy is a choir boy even if this situation has been botched. Doesn’t he have another few investigations going on for other incidents? He’ll be missing time for one thing or another this season.

  41. Instead, the investigator recommended the Patriots get fined two 1rst round picks and a million dollars.

  43. thetroofishere says:
    August 31, 2017 at 9:50 pm
    I’m not sure how Goodell survives this.
    ————————

    You definitely haven’t been paying attention the last several years.

Leave a Reply