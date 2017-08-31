Report: Seahawks gauging trade market for Jeremy Lane, Alex Collins

Getty Images

The days leading up to the cut to 53 players often feature a lot of talk about players being shopped in trades as teams try to get something for players that might not make it through Saturday’s cuts.

The Seahawks are in that position. A Wednesday night report indicated that they are trying to move wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media adds two more players to their list.

Per Rapoport, cornerback Jeremy Lane and running back Alex Collins are also being shopped. Lane, a 2012 sixth-round pick, has spent the last five years in Seattle and made a career-high nine starts last season. The team drafted Shaquil Griffin in the third round this year and recently signed Tramaine Brock, which may be why they’d be comfortable moving on without Lane.

Lane has a guaranteed salary of $4 million for this season and non-guaranteed salaries of $6 million in each of the next two years.

Collins was a fifth-round pick last year, but appears to be blocked out of a backfield that features Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy, C.J. Prosise and summer standout Chris Carson along with Mike Davis and J.D. McKissic.