Robert Saleh wants to keep things simple for 49ers defense

The 49ers are starting fresh on both sides of the ball this season and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh didn’t want to overcomplicate things for his players in his first season with the team.

Saleh told NBC Sports Bay Area that he wants his defense to be an attacking one built on the principles of “fast, physical [and] everything being about the ball.” If you’ve ever seen a press conference featuring a newly hired defensive coordinator, those aren’t particularly unusual traits to focus on but Saleh’s approach seems particularly devoted to it.

49ers players say there are fewer than 12 calls in the system, which is designed to keep players from being weighed down by too much more than what’s right in front of them.

“Sometimes, I feel like as coaches we get caught up in trying to trick the opponent when in reality we’re tricking ourselves,” Saleh said. “It also gives a player the ability to hold themselves accountable, because they fully understand what they’re responsible for. When a player completely understands what he’s responsible for, they can play a lot more free. They can play a lot faster, because once they clear their greatest issue, now they can just go play football.”

The 49ers have spent a lot of draft picks on defensive players over the last few years and should have six first-round picks — Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner, Solomon Thomas, Reuben Foster, Eric Reid and Jimmie Ward — from 2013 or later in prominent roles this season. If they take to Saleh’s scheme, there should be noticeable improvement on that side of the ball and the creation of a foundation for further success as the Kyle Shanahan era unfolds in Santa Clara.

3 responses to “Robert Saleh wants to keep things simple for 49ers defense

  1. IDK this guy at all but I’m totally with him saying Coaches trick themselves.
    It happens ALL THE TIME.
    Can’t help myself, but Andy Reid: statistics showed overwhelmingly that the Eagles won football games (I think in the 80th percentile) when Westbrook had >20 or 25 touches per game. What wouldn’t Andy do? Give the ball to Westbrook. …still hurts…

    Anyways, this guy sounds like a similar approach that I THINK Dan Quinn has utilized in Atlanta… keep the defense on Base until they figure out Base and can execute Base well… THEN add the wrinkles in slowly over time, ensuring the defense never gets overloaded. It took 1.5 years, arguably, but Atlanta’s defense come on strong. Then again I think Quinn also took over defensive playcalling in second half of last year.

    Conversely; Rex & Rob Ryan. Too complex.

