Sashi Brown says cutting Joe Haden was “most difficult decision” he’s had to make

Getty Images

It pained Sashi Brown, the Browns head of football operations, to cut cornerback Joe Haden.

“This is unquestionably the most difficult decision I’ve had to make since I’ve been in the position,” Brown said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

The Browns waived Haden on Wednesday after trying to trade him or reduce his salary from $11.1 million to $7 million. He signed a three-year, $27 million deal, including $7 million guaranteed, with the rival Steelers only hours later.

Brown acknowledged he considered keeping the two-time Pro Bowler, who played seven seasons in Cleveland, but had to do what was best for the organization.

“He’s been here so long and he means so much to the organization, and has been such a great player for a long time,” Brown said. “You have personal relationships with these guys. That’s a part of it. But these decisions are the ones that need to be made and for us I think there will be many more to come, but this for sure was the most difficult I’ve had to make.”