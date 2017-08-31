Seahawks’ DeAndre Elliott leaves on cart after apparent ankle injury

Getty Images

Seahawks cornerback DeAndre Elliott left Thursday night’s game against the Oakland Raiders on the back of a cart with an air cast on his right leg after sustaining an apparent ankle injury.

Elliott seemed to have his right foot caught underneath teammate Otha Peters as they attempted to make a tackle of Raiders’ running back George Atkinson. Elliott was in obvious pain and was immediately tended to by trainers before leaving on the cart. The entire Seahawks bench emptied to surround the cart before Elliott left the field.

Elliott was in competition for a roster spot with Seattle after being on the Seahawks’ roster last season. He appeared in 13 games after signing with Seattle as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State. He recorded eight tackles for Seattle last season.