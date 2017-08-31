Texans agree to contract extension with Andre Hal

AP

This season was set to be the final one of safety Andre Hal‘s contract with the Texans, but he’ll be sticking around a little longer.

According to multiple reports, Hal has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Houston beyond the 2017 season. There’s no word on the length of the extension or the financial terms.

Hal was drafted out of Vanderbilt in the seventh round of the 2014 draft as a cornerback, but made the switch to safety after joining the Texans. He made 22 starts in his 31 appearances over the last two seasons and recorded 84 tackles, six interceptions and a sack as part of Houston’s talented defense.

Hal is set to fill a starting role again this season with Corey Moore, Marcus Gilchrist, Kurtis Drummond and K.J. Dillon also factoring into the mix in the back end of the defense.