Texans finalizing extension for C.J. Fiedorowicz

Getty Images

The Texans are getting some work done Thursday. They already signed fullback Jay Prosch and safety Andre Hal. Now, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Texans General Manager Rick Smith is finalizing a three-year extension for tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz.

The deal will average roughly $7 million per season, per Wilson. Packers tight end Martellus Bennett signed a three-year, $21 million with $6.3 million guaranteed during free agency.

Fiedorowicz, 25, was in the final year of a four-year, $4.172 million contract that would have paid him a $1.797 base salary this season after triggering an escalator clause in his current deal.

The Texans made Fiedorowicz the 65th overall choice in 2014. He caught a career-high 54 passes for 559 yards and four touchdowns last season.

In March, Houston rewarded tight end Ryan Griffin with a three-year, $9 million contract that included $3.225 million guaranteed.