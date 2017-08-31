Texans sign Jay Prosch to three-year extension

Getty Images

The Texans aren’t playing a game on Thursday, but they are taking care of other business.

Shortly after word of their agreement on a contract extension with safety Andre Hal broke, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the team has also extended the contract of fullback Jay Prosch. Schefter reports it is a three-year, $5.75 million extension with $2.7 million in guaranteed money.

Prosch was a sixth-round pick in the 2014 draft and has missed just one game since joining the team. Like most fullbacks, Prosch is not asked to do much with the ball in his hands and has 10 carries and two catches over the course of his career.

He doesn’t figure to add to those totals too much, but should stick around for the length of the contract if he continues to help open holes for Lamar Miller out of the Houston backfield.