The full DeAndre Hopkins details

Patience paid off for Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

After briefly holding out (sort of) in 2016, Hopkins put in a full year, showed up for everything in 2017, and cashed in with one of the very best receiver contracts in league history. Per a source with knowledge of the deal, here are the full terms:

1. Signing bonus of $7.5 million.

2. 2017 roster bonus of $8.5 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2017 base salary of $8 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2018 base salary of $12.5 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2019 base salary of $12.5 million, guaranteed for injury at signing. It becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2018 league year.

6. 2020 base salary of $12.5 million.

7. 2021 base salary of $13.5 million.

8. 2022 base salary of $13.915 million.

9. Salary de-escalators of $250,000 per year from 2018 through 2022, based on participation in the offseason program. (That’s a standard term for Texans deals.)

And here are the highlights of the contract:

1. Cash flow of $24 million in 2017, $36.5 million through 2018, and $49 million through 2019. That’s the highest three-year payout for a receiver in league history, barely edging out Antonio Brown‘s $48.91 million.

2. $36.5 million is fully guaranteed at signing, which tops all current receiver deals (Julio Jones had the prior high at $36 million).

3. By March of 2018, $49 million will be fully guaranteed. That tops all current receiver deals; former Lions receiver Calvin Johnson collected $51.25 million over three — although he eventually paid more than $1 million back, when he retired.

4. Given Hopkins’ overall performance (especially in light of last year, with 954 receiving yards and four touchdowns), the contract is an eye-popping amount, with payment largely based on potential and projected performance if/when the quarterback position calms down.

5. The deal has a new-money average of $16.2 million, putting him ahead of all receivers except Brown, who averages $17 million.

Hopkins is under contract for six years, with three of them as a practical matter fully guaranteed. After 2019, the team will hold a year-to-year option for 2020, 2021, and 2022.