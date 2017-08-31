Vikings, Mike Zimmer announce efforts to aid Houston flood relief

Getty Images

The Vikings have joined the list of NFL teams making donations to aid in the relief work being done in and around Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The team announced on Thursday that they will make a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross. The Wilf family, which owns the team, will make another $100,000 donation to the Red Cross and a $100,00 donation to the Jewish Federation of North America Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer also announced another fundraising initiative through his foundation. The foundation will raffle off two lower level tickets to the Vikings’ October 22 home game against the Ravens. A $25 donation earns an entry into the raffle and there’s no limit to how many times people can enter.

The foundation also announced that they will donate all proceeds from sales of merchandise on its website to relief efforts.