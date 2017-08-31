Who wins the AFC South?

Getty Images

Our division-by-division, fish-in-a-barrel question of the day routine takes us to one of the worst divisions in recent years.

Earlier this year, it seemed that the AFC South could be one of the best divisions in 2017. But then Blake Bortles happened in Jacksonville, and still Andrew Luck has yet to do happen anywhere.

So who wins a division that seems to currently have two contenders and two teams that could be boxing each other for the basement? Answer now, and then tune in for Thursday’s edition of the show, which includes a visit from Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and two hours in studio with Chris Simms.

