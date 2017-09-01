49ers cut Matt Barkley

Getty Images

The 49ers gave rookie C.J. Beathard a chance to win the backup quarterback job behind Brian Hoyer this summer and he made the most of it.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team has released Matt Barkley on their way to setting their initial 53-man roster.

Barkley signed a two-year deal with the 49ers early in free agency and opened up the preseason as the second man up at quarterback, but dropped a rung on the depth chart ahead of the second exhibition game. He was 13-of-21 for 197 yards and lost a fumble while appearing in three games.

Beathard, a third-round pick this year, was 26-of-45 for 401 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.