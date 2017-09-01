49ers cut Matt Barkley

Posted by Josh Alper on September 1, 2017, 2:41 PM EDT
The 49ers gave rookie C.J. Beathard a chance to win the backup quarterback job behind Brian Hoyer this summer and he made the most of it.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team has released Matt Barkley on their way to setting their initial 53-man roster.

Barkley signed a two-year deal with the 49ers early in free agency and opened up the preseason as the second man up at quarterback, but dropped a rung on the depth chart ahead of the second exhibition game. He was 13-of-21 for 197 yards and lost a fumble while appearing in three games.

Beathard, a third-round pick this year, was 26-of-45 for 401 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

  2. I don’t expect much from the 49ers like everyone else, but an interesting stat is that Hoyer has 8.4 YPA this preseason, and Beathard and Barkley are both around 9 YPA. The 49ers might not have much talent, but at least they are trying and realize YPA is more important that completing passes short of the first down.

  3. Don’t know how significant this is when your wide receiver core isn’t very good. Other than Pierre Garcon, who do they have to help Brian Hoyer?

    Keep an eye on free agents Marquis Grissom and Aldrick Robinson… they also have Jeremy Kerley who lead the team in receiving last year. Certainly not all-pro material but serviceable if Hoyer can get them the ball

  4. Beathard looks like the real deal. And, since the team seems willing to go with Hoyer as the starter, Beathard may get a chance to grow and develop at a “normal” pace.

  5. That was a given. He won’t get picked up and they can re sign him for cheap. Shanahan better not fall in love with Beathard. He has zero arm and is woefully inaccurate..

  7. The Niners do not have Crabtree and Cooper as WR, but they can throw the ball to their HB, FB, and TE, something they did not do much in the past couple of years.

