49ers special teamer Don Jones tears ACL

49ers safety Don Jones tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in Thursday’s preseason finale, according to his Snapchat. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area said the team will waive him injured before he goes on injured reserve for the season.

Jones joined the 49ers in the offseason for his special teams ability and was on the bubble anyway. Adrian Colbert now could take that role.

Jones has played in 56 games in seven seasons but has only three career snaps on defense in his career. He has played for five teams in his career, including Cleveland and Houston last season.