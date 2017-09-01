After showing off his rocket arm, Patrick Mahomes will sit

Getty Images

Of all the highly drafted quarterbacks in this year’s rookie class, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes is the least likely to play this year because he’s gone to the team with the most established quarterback, Alex Smith. But Mahomes put on a show in the preseason.

In last night’s preseason finale, Mahomes threw some incredible passes, including a deep ball from the pocket that traveled nearly 60 yards in the air and landed in his receiver’s hands, and two impressive on-target throws while he was rolling to his right.

Whether Mahomes will ever become a great NFL quarterback remains to be seen. While he didn’t throw any interceptions in the preseason, he did throw some bad passes that easily could have been intercepted, and he doesn’t have the consistency Andy Reid would want to see before making a switch at quarterback.

But that arm is a beauty. Mahomes will sit behind Smith for now, but the time is coming when we’re going to get to see that arm every Sunday. And it will be a lot of fun to watch.