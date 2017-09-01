After showing off his rocket arm, Patrick Mahomes will sit

Of all the highly drafted quarterbacks in this year’s rookie class, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes is the least likely to play this year because he’s gone to the team with the most established quarterback, Alex Smith. But Mahomes put on a show in the preseason.

In last night’s preseason finale, Mahomes threw some incredible passes, including a deep ball from the pocket that traveled nearly 60 yards in the air and landed in his receiver’s hands, and two impressive on-target throws while he was rolling to his right.

Whether Mahomes will ever become a great NFL quarterback remains to be seen. While he didn’t throw any interceptions in the preseason, he did throw some bad passes that easily could have been intercepted, and he doesn’t have the consistency Andy Reid would want to see before making a switch at quarterback.

But that arm is a beauty. Mahomes will sit behind Smith for now, but the time is coming when we’re going to get to see that arm every Sunday. And it will be a lot of fun to watch.

  1. Here’s the problem… Can Smith win the Super Bowl? No. He’s not good enough to win consistently in the playoffs despite the weapons around him.

    That was proven in SF when he was benched for Kaepernick in 2012. That has been proven in the last few years in KC.

    So if KC are killed in week 1 against the Patriots and Smith plays poorly then what does KC do? At some point they need to get the guy into games because if Mahomes isn’t ready to go come playoff time the Cheifs are making a tragic mistake.

  2. Having seen all four of the Chiefs preseason games, I understand the hype. Mahomes has a ton of positive intangibles above and beyond simply having a strong arm. However, he’s not ready to start yet, so Reid is making the best call for now.

  5. 50 yard pass, on the money, and threw it off balance on his back foot without planting.

    I said this before several times, the Kansas City Chiefs have a future HOFer in Mahomes, and are close to multiple Super Bowl runs

  6. He’s not ready and there’s nothing wrong with that. Sit him until he’s ready. The excitement is real, but we are still talking about 2 or less quarters at a time in the preseason, much of the time not with and against the starters.

  10. pooflingingmonkey says:
    September 1, 2017 at 10:18 am
    ————–

    I agree not yet… but I think he needs to replace Smith this season. In the NFL you either have what it takes to win it all or you don’t. With Smith the Chiefs don’t. With Mahomes maybe they can do what Favre did in 1996.

  12. remembertheagenda says:
    September 1, 2017 at 10:30 am
    The only thing ‘established’ about Alex Smith’s quarterbacking is that it will only get you so far.

    ———

    Totally true. It’s much like Romo, Andy Dalton and even Drew Bledsoe. Guys that look the part but don’t get the job done when it counts. It’s almost the worst thing for a team with winning aspirations. It keeps them in mediocrity forever.

    It took Bledsoe getting injured to give Brady a chance. He never plays that season without Bledsoe getting hurt. No way. Let’s see if Reid has the guts to pull the trigger sometime this season.

  13. kcchefs58 says:
    September 1, 2017 at 10:30 am
    He’s not ready and there’s nothing wrong with that. Sit him until he’s ready. The excitement is real, but we are still talking about 2 or less quarters at a time in the preseason, much of the time not with and against the starters.

    ———–

    Part of getting ready is playing in games with the first team offense. Ben Rothlisberger, Peyton Manning, etc. Rodgers sat behind Favre because that was BRETT FAVRE!!! Super Bowl winning gun slinger and still one of the tope QBs in the league. Rodgers wouldn’t have sat long behind a guy like Alex Smith.

  14. Iknowitall says:
    September 1, 2017 at 10:28 am
    50 yard pass, on the money, and threw it off balance on his back foot without planting.
    I said this before several times, the Kansas City Chiefs have a future HOFer in Mahomes, and are close to multiple Super Bowl runs.

    ———-

    Agree… So start the first run this year. If Alex Smith plays a playoff game then that’s another wasted year.

  15. Let Alex Smith mediocre the offense to 4-and-6 or so, then let Mahomes take over. 10 weeks of watching Alex throw at receivers’ feet on 3rd down is more than enough time to soak up his leadership.

  17. Having a rocket arm is the easy part of QB play, plenty of guys in college have that quality. The tough part is understanding defenses, and being a leader. Montana, Brady, and Manning, are just some of the legendary QBs without rocket arms.

  19. whats the need to rush in a rookie qb these days? smith can get it done, as if its his fault he has to deal with the patriots and steelers every year. under the logic of not being able to get it done, then i guess the steelers should replace ben since he cant get it done against the patriots, and of course rodgers is showing he “cant get it done” either.
    this new breed of football fan with no faith or patience is infuriating

  20. Alex Smith is an underrated QB. He’s not an all pro, but he is very solid. As far as the playoffs, I remember him carving up the Colts a few years ago only for the defense to blow it. It’s not like he’s disastrous in the playoffs. Also if Flacco and Eli can win Super Bowls then Smith can too.

  22. “Mahomes put on a show in the preseason.”

    – have not seen such a show put on preseason vs 3rd & 4th stringers since rookie Chiefs QB David Jaynes threw an 43 yard bomb for a td to Craig Clark on his first ever pass 1974 his first game – we locals embraced ‘tickets, get your bound for Canton (and Chiefs Superbowl) tickets’.

    As every team an rookie QB who looked fabulous this preseason, and they all did, some even did so vs 1st & 2nd stringers, not vs guys who head back their day jobs ringing up burgers and fries. Clock having struck midnight ‘everybody is a star’, aye there’s the rub, moral: ‘don’t get fooled again’.

    This Chiefs fan was most impressed by CHIC’s Trubisky & BUFF’s Peterman who both played vs #1’s on defense unlike the others. Next, SF’s Beathard, HOU’S Watson and CLEV’s Kizer, and after those DEN’s Sloter, then Mahomes & the rest. Final analysis, only time will tell and as we know all too well here in KC, we’ve had a lot of experience with waiting: ‘wait till next year’ a Superbowl, wait for our next great QB, wait for a rolling roof over Arrowhead since 1967… waiting for our own Godot, variously; keep waiting.

  23. I agree not yet… but I think he needs to replace Smith this season. In the NFL you either have what it takes to win it all or you don’t. With Smith the Chiefs don’t. With Mahomes maybe they can do what Favre did in 1996.
    =====

    Favre was a 9-7 QB that was as likely to lose games as win them early on.

    Holmgren almost broke him in ’94.. then the light went on.

    .. at least Reid has been through this process (Favre, McNabb) When Mahomes DOES play, the time will be right.

    … and as bad as this League needs QBs, I hope he’s a hit.

  24. It took Bledsoe getting injured to give Brady a chance. He never plays that season without Bledsoe getting hurt. No way. Let’s see if Reid has the guts to pull the trigger sometime this season.
    =====

    Bledsoe may have won a Super Bowl himself if not for an ill-advised kickoff….

  25. How many rookie qbs have led their team to the playoffs? Heck, how many have led their team to a winning season? So he can throw the ball accurately around the world. Can he read the defense and audible from a pass to a run? Can he adjust to the change of personnel on the field? Can he throw a two yard floater to the end zone? A lot more to being a qb than throwing the ball in the NFL.
    Reid made the correct call.

  26. Or, he’ll sit until Smith is shaken up in a game against the Bengals and Mahomes is forced to come in and his first pass completion is to himself. And the rest will be history.

  27. I thought Mahomes should have been the number one pick in the draft, and Andy Reid probably felt the same way. Mahomes has no weaknesses in his game. He plays like Brett Favre, but he seems much more advanced mentally . He’ll observe some things for a while, and then get his shot. I’m thinking it will be around week 4 or 5. I haven’t seen him take one snap this pre-season. I don’t need to. He’s a can’t miss prospect, and he has one of the better coaches over the last 30 years.

