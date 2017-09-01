Bears invite scrutiny by getting Mitchell Trubisky hit late

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 1, 2017, 8:13 AM EDT
AP

The Bears tried to protect Mitchell Trubisky, as one does in a fourth preseason game with a quarterback you value.

But then they didn’t, and that was as worrisome as anything else that happened to the Bears last night.

Trubisky started last night and handed off nine straight times, but things got weird for the first-round pick as the night went on.

He slipped along the Browns sideline after a late hit, and that happens sometimes. But he had to return to the game after he was ostensibly done for the night, and the Bears took the bubble wrap off.

Fourth quarterback Connor Shaw had to leave with a hamstring problem, and with Mike Glennon and Mark Sanchez unavailable, the Bears had to put Trubisky back on the field for the game’s final drive.

“It took me back to my North Carolina days — redshirt freshman, redshirt sophomore year, helmet comes off or the quarterback in front of you goes down, just come off the bench cold and play football,” Trubisky said, via David Haugh of the Chicago Tribune.

And play they did, actually calling plays that required Trubisky to drop back and pass three times, while being protected by the third-string offensive line (most of the members of which will be unemployed in the next 36 hours), which led to Trubisky taking a late sack.

“I don’t know that we exposed Mitch, but I can also say anytime you trot between those lines you’re exposed,” Bears coach John Fox said. “Anytime you go out there it’s a risk, truth be told. . . .

“I think it’s fair to say it won’t be the first time he’s hit and it won’t be the last. He wanted to throw the ball, which I appreciated.”

That’s fine, and noble. Sure, whatever. But in the context of not letting him do so during his first stint on the field, the Bears called their decision-making into question with a guy who is a very important part of their future.

10 responses to “Bears invite scrutiny by getting Mitchell Trubisky hit late

  1. In a perfect world, rookie QBs would never get hit late, and we could control how much contact potential star players would have on the field. But just as players can’t decide when they want to play, teams sometimes have players taking hits in preseason games. We can’t hermetically seal players in some kind of protective covering, like an expensive sports car.

    And we don’t know if Trubisky will be an important part of their future, because he hasn’t played any regular season games yet. What some people don’t understand about the preseason is the fact that first string units aren’t playing with the same intensity or complicated schemes as in the regular season.

  2. You’re getting shut out in the most meaningless preseason game of all. Take a knee. It’s not that hard. I think my Bears are pretty good at making decisions. They just happen to be stupid ones.

  3. Sometimes the guys they pay millions to win games are just plain dumb. What could possibly justify putting a prized asset at risk like that? Good grief.

  5. This is when you send in a receiver to take the snaps and take a knee. The game was over long before the last drive.

  7. John Fox is a dead man walking. He, along with Mike Glennon, are place holders this season. Very short list of (my) hopeful replacements…..Jim Harbaugh, Matt Patricia.

  8. I watched it and could not believe what I was seeing. It was one of the most ridiculous things I had ever seen. They were down like 25 – 0 and he’s back there throwing the ball? The Bears are just lost.

  9. Chill commenters. It’s football. If you’re gonna shatter the first or second time you’re sacked, the Bears might as well find out now. But fact is Trubisky isn’t fragile.

  10. Let the coaches do their job – if they still wanted more information on some of the players on the field, let them call the game the way they see fit to get that information.

