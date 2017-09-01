Bears will release Kelvin Sheppard

Getty Images

The Bears will release linebacker Kelvin Sheppard, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Sheppard, 29, faced an uphill battle to make the roster, considering the Bears added him Aug. 19.

He started 11 games for the Giants last season, making 50 tackles. He has also played for the Bills, Colts and Dolphins during his six-year career.

Sheppard’s best season came with the Dolphins in 2015, when he made 105 tackles. He has started 56 of 93 games in his NFL career, with 375 tackles and three sacks.