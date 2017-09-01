Brandon Thompson, Trey Caldwell in first round of Browns cuts

Getty Images

The Browns announced the first wave of roster moves they’ll make on their way to 53 players.

Among the players cut loose is defensive tackle Brandon Thompson, who signed with the team a little over a week ago after being released by the Bengals. The 2012 third-round pick missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL.

They also waived 2016 fifth-round pick Trey Caldwell. The defensive back played in one game during his rookie season.

Former Patriots wide receiver Josh Boyce was also released while defensive back Howard Wilson will open the year on the physically unable to perform list. The 2017 fourth-round pick fractured his kneecap during the team’s rookie minicamp.

Wide receiver Mario Alford, wide receiver Rasheed Bailey, linebacker B.J. Bello, defensive back Christian Bryant, linebacker Ladell Fleming, defensive back J.D. Harmon, defensive back Alvin Hill, tight end Nate Iese, tight end Taylor McNamara, wide receiver Richard Mullaney, offensive lineman Kitt O'Brien, defensive lineman Karter Schult, defensive back Channing Stribling and running back Brandon Wilds were also waived.

The moves leave the Browns with 65 players.