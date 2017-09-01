Browns release John Greco, Cody Parkey, Xavier Cooper

Getty Images

The Browns released released offensive lineman John Greco, kicker Cody Parkey and defensive lineman Xavier Cooper, according to Pat McManamon of ESPN.

Greco has played nine NFL seasons, including the past six in Cleveland. He started 12 games last season until Lisfranc surgery sidelined him. He has played all three interior spots on the line.

The Browns made Cooper a third-round pick in 2015 when Ray Farmer was General Manager. He was made expendable after the Browns selected Larry Ogunjobi and Caleb Brantley in this year’s draft.

Parkey lost the kicking competition to seventh-round pick Zane Gonzalez.